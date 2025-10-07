Previous
Sunrise in Llandudno by josiegilbert
Sunrise in Llandudno

The last day of our holiday and this was the sunrise.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
JackieR ace
This is beautiful
October 10th, 2025  
