raindrops on alchemilla leaves by josiegilbert
Photo 835

raindrops on alchemilla leaves

We had rain overnight and some of it settled on these alchemilla leaves. I loved the way the raindrops caught the sunlight.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
