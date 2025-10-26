Previous
Herbaceous border by josiegilbert
Herbaceous border

We visited West Dean Gardens again today. Unfortunately the weather changed from a lovely blue sky to clouds, but the gardens were still colourful.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
JackieR ace
Isn't lovely there?? Fab leading line
October 31st, 2025  
