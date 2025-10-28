Previous
Arundel Castle - autumn by josiegilbert
Arundel Castle - autumn

These are the last of the trees to change colour at the castle. Most of the others have already lost their leaves, as the weather has been windy.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
