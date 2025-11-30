Previous
horse ploughing by josiegilbert
Photo 844

horse ploughing

The Weald and Downland Museum near Chichester is known for saving old buildings and re-erecting them on their land. They also keep some shire horses to work in Museum and to plough the fields.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
