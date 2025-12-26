Previous
Next
St. Nicholas's Church by josiegilbert
Photo 850

St. Nicholas's Church

I took this photo inside St. Nicholas's Church in Arundel. Building work started in 1380 and part of the medieval wall painting can still be seen just above this Christmas tree.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact