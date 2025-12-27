Previous
hellebores by josiegilbert
hellebores

The hellebore in my garden is just coming into flower. It is only one plant, but I counted 36 buds!
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
