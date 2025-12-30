Previous
sunset tree by josiegilbert
Photo 852

sunset tree

I liked the way this tree was silhouetted against the sunset tonight.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
