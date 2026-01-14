Previous
Watching seagull by josiegilbert
Photo 854

Watching seagull

We sat on Worthing Pier, eating a sausage roll for our lunch. This seagull was watching us, waiting for a chance to swoop.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details

