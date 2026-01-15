Sign up
Previous
Photo 855
End of the pier
This is the building at the end of Worthing Pier and it is used as a restaurant. It's very popular in the summer, but today it was closed.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
1
0
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
855
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
14th January 2026 12:49pm
Tags
restaurants
,
buildings
,
architecture
,
piers
,
worthing
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a perfect place to eat and watch the water - ever see whales there? I love restaurants here where you whale and dolphin spot while you eat
January 16th, 2026
