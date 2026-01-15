Previous
End of the pier by josiegilbert
Photo 855

End of the pier

This is the building at the end of Worthing Pier and it is used as a restaurant. It's very popular in the summer, but today it was closed.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Josie Gilbert

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a perfect place to eat and watch the water - ever see whales there? I love restaurants here where you whale and dolphin spot while you eat
January 16th, 2026  
