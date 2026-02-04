Previous
Littlehampton Pier by josiegilbert
Photo 856

Littlehampton Pier

The pier isn't wet because it has been raining - there was a very high tide and wind coming off the sea, which drove the sea up through the planks!
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Josie Gilbert

