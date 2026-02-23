Sign up
Photo 859
Castle and ruins
The foreground shows part of the ruins of the Dominican Friary that was built in Arundel before 1253. Part of Arundel Castle is in the background.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
1
1
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
862
photos
71
followers
173
following
236% complete
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
862
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
24th February 2026 2:13pm
Tags
buildings
,
history
,
castles
,
arundel
,
ruins
,
friaries
Heather
ace
Wow! I'm so amazed to see ruins this old! A nice shot of the castle behind the trees and against the blue sky too! Fav
March 4th, 2026
