Castle and ruins by josiegilbert
Castle and ruins

The foreground shows part of the ruins of the Dominican Friary that was built in Arundel before 1253. Part of Arundel Castle is in the background.
Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Heather ace
Wow! I'm so amazed to see ruins this old! A nice shot of the castle behind the trees and against the blue sky too! Fav
March 4th, 2026  
