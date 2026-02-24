Sign up
Photo 860
Crocuses at the castle
The gardeners at Arundel Castle planted these two patches of purple crocuses a few years ago, but they still come up each spring.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
2
2
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
862
photos
71
followers
173
following
236% complete
View this month »
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
862
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
24th February 2026 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
spring
,
castle
,
bulbs
,
arundel
,
crocuses
Heather
ace
This is a really pretty capture, Josie! I love the light and the purples, and greens, and blues in your shot! Nice, too, with the stonework of the castle off to the side! Fav
March 4th, 2026
haskar
ace
How wonderful scene.
March 4th, 2026
