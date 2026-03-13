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Previous
Photo 865
Magnolia
A magnolia tree in full bloom in West Dean Gardens. The two people standing under the pergola show how tall this tree is.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Josie Gilbert
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@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
865
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173
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
11th March 2026 12:14pm
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flowers
,
trees
,
spring
,
gardens
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west
,
magnolias
,
dean
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