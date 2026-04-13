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Pink pasque flower by josiegilbert
Photo 870

Pink pasque flower

A close up of two pink pasque flowers.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
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