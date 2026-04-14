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Photo 871
Red Tulips and Towers
Another shot from Arundel Castle's tulip festival, showing the red tulips on the bank. The path on the left is the one we walk up on the way to work.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
14th April 2026 9:24am
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red
,
nature
,
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
,
castle
,
floral
,
arundel
,
flora
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