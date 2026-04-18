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St Mary Magdalene Madehurst by josiegilbert
Photo 873

St Mary Magdalene Madehurst

This little church is in one of our local villages and is St. Mary Magdalene in Madehurst, West Sussex. The original church was built in the 12th Century, with a tower added in the 13th Century, but it was extensively rebuilt in the 19th Century.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
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