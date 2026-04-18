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Photo 873
St Mary Magdalene Madehurst
This little church is in one of our local villages and is St. Mary Magdalene in Madehurst, West Sussex. The original church was built in the 12th Century, with a tower added in the 13th Century, but it was extensively rebuilt in the 19th Century.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Josie Gilbert
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@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
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Canon EOS M3
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18th April 2026 2:50pm
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