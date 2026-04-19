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carved bird's nest by josiegilbert
Photo 874

carved bird's nest

I spotted this carved bird's nest in St. Mary Magdalene Church in Madehurst when we visited it yesterday.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
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