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My white rose by josiegilbert
Photo 889

My white rose

I bought this white rose in a sale from a nursery last winter and this is the first time it has flowered.
18th June 2026 18th Jun 26

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
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Heather ace
It's a beauty! You did well to buy this rose, Josie! And this shot is so pretty with the furling white petals (and the soft yellow centre) with the water droplets (in perfect focus), all against the dark background! Fav
June 29th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautiful and lovely droplets.
June 29th, 2026  
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