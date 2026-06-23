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my day lily by josiegilbert
Photo 890

my day lily

My day lily has finally come into bloom!
23rd June 2026 23rd Jun 26

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
A beautiful close-up, Josie! Such pretty colours! Fav
June 29th, 2026  
haskar ace
And now it smiles at you.
June 29th, 2026  
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