Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 891
Gloriosa Rothschildiana
This is still just in flower in the greenhouse at Arundel Castle. Two of the dead flowers are on the bottom right.
24th June 2026
24th Jun 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
892
photos
70
followers
169
following
244% complete
View this month »
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
23rd June 2026 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
Judith Johnson
ace
Love the pretty curved petals
June 29th, 2026
Heather
ace
Beautiful colours. and the crimped petals are unusual (to me) and really lovely! A beautiful bokeh background, too! Fav
June 29th, 2026
haskar
ace
Beautifully caprured.
June 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close