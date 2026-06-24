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Gloriosa Rothschildiana by josiegilbert
Photo 891

Gloriosa Rothschildiana

This is still just in flower in the greenhouse at Arundel Castle. Two of the dead flowers are on the bottom right.
24th June 2026 24th Jun 26

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
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Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Love the pretty curved petals
June 29th, 2026  
Heather ace
Beautiful colours. and the crimped petals are unusual (to me) and really lovely! A beautiful bokeh background, too! Fav
June 29th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautifully caprured.
June 29th, 2026  
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