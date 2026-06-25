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orange lilies by josiegilbert
Photo 892

orange lilies

These orange lilies caught my eye because they were lit up in a shaft of sunlight in a patch of shady garden.
25th June 2026 25th Jun 26

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
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Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful vibrant lilies
June 29th, 2026  
Heather ace
An outstandingly gorgeous shot, Josie! I love the light on the orange petals and the black background! You captured what you saw perfectly! Fav
June 29th, 2026  
haskar ace
Lovely lighting
June 29th, 2026  
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