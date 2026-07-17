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Lars by josiegilbert
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Lars

One of the odd things about working at Arundel Castle is that visitors sometimes come in dressed in costume. This is Lars, a tattooist from Berlin, who came in dressed in full, embroidered 18th century costume.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
He looks amazing!
July 24th, 2026  
Barb ace
Wow!
July 24th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
That's so bizarre but what a brilliant photo opportunity. Fav.
July 24th, 2026  
Agnes ace
He is so handsome
July 24th, 2026  
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