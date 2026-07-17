Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 900
Lars
One of the odd things about working at Arundel Castle is that visitors sometimes come in dressed in costume. This is Lars, a tattooist from Berlin, who came in dressed in full, embroidered 18th century costume.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
901
photos
70
followers
169
following
246% complete
View this month »
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
17th July 2026 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clothes
,
costumes
,
century
,
18th
Diana
ace
He looks amazing!
July 24th, 2026
Barb
ace
Wow!
July 24th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
That's so bizarre but what a brilliant photo opportunity. Fav.
July 24th, 2026
Agnes
ace
He is so handsome
July 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close