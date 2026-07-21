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Previous
Photo 901
Scabious and hydrangea
I liked the contrast in colour and texture between the scabious in the foreground the hydrangea in the background.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
901
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169
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
21st July 2026 10:43am
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nature
,
flowers
,
summer
,
hydrangea
,
scabious
Barb
ace
So pretty!
July 24th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely selective focus and dof.
July 24th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely focus. Fav.
July 24th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Great shot
July 24th, 2026
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