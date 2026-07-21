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Scabious and hydrangea by josiegilbert
Photo 901

Scabious and hydrangea

I liked the contrast in colour and texture between the scabious in the foreground the hydrangea in the background.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
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Photo Details

Barb ace
So pretty!
July 24th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely selective focus and dof.
July 24th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely focus. Fav.
July 24th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Great shot
July 24th, 2026  
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