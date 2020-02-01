Previous
jovaivic
Konačno je subota i ja sam se prehladila/razbolela. Ali! Ceo dan sam provela gledajući seriju "You" sa Teodorom i prijalo mi je da se odmorim.
(ps. slika iznad je Teodorina)
Iva Jovic

@jovaivic
