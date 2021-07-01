Previous
Next
‘Tay’ sculpture - New Steine, Brighton by joyates
3 / 365

‘Tay’ sculpture - New Steine, Brighton

This mesmerising sculpture commemorates all those lives affected by HIV and AIDS. Designed by Romany Mark Bruce, it is a timely reminder that the human spirit can overcome challenging circumstances and move forward to a more positive future.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Jo Yates

@joyates
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise