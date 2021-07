Castlerigg Stone Circle, Keswick, Lake District

Stiff walk up to the stones from Keswick rewards us with panoramic views of the mountains of Helvellyn and High Seat. Amongst one of the oldest circles, Castlerigg was raised in the Neolithic period in 3,000 BC. With its increased popularity with tourists and the threat that they may take souvenirs of their visit from the stones, they were protected by law in 1882, one of only a few prehistoric sites to be given this status.