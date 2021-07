Derwentwater Lake, Keswick

Stone sculpture on the shore of Derwentwater. The lake is just 10 minutes walk away from Keswick and provides 8 miles of tranquil, easy terrain for walkers. To the west the fells of Cats Bells, to the east the fantastic viewpoint of Friar’s Cragg and at it’s southern foot the Borrowdale valley. Too many fantastic photographs and so difficult to choose just one!