New boots?

Pretty steep circular walk up to the summit of Catbells and back down again. Thank goodness for my new walking boots to keep me on track. From the summit there is a panoramic view which is dominated by the aerial view of Derwentwater, Bassenthwaite Lake, Skiddaw, Newland’s Valley and Keswick to the north and Borrowdale to the south. It has a height of 1,480 feet and the unusual name is thought to be a distortion of ‘Cat Bields’ meaning shelter of the wild cat. Cat Bells is an example of the Buttermere Formation, an olistostrome of sheared, folded and disrupted mudstone, siltstone and sandstone.