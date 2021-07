Coin Sculpture

Along the shore of the Derwentwater, or Keswick’s Lake as it is sometimes referred to, lies a old tree trunk, long fallen, where walkers have pushed in coins to mark their passing. Derwentwater is 3 miles long, 1 mlle long and 72 feet deep. It has four main islands - Lord’s Island, Derwent Island, St Herbert’s Island and Rampsholme Island.