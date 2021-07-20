Brunswick Square, Brighton

Night drawing in at the eastern side of Brunswick Square. Completed in 1842, the square was designed as a unified series with individual variations. The square is built on a slope and as the roof level changes, so do the facade details. Some of the buildings have Iconic columns and others do not, whilst the houses on the north side have flat fronts and Corinthian pilasters. The houses in the main part of the square have either small porches with Doric columns or larger porches with Iconic columns. Many of the original flagstones remain under foot and the square benefits from a serene and beautiful garden now open to the public but excluding dogs. Fascinating to look at how each building differs whilst maintaining a unified design.