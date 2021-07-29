Sign up
34 / 365
Cheeky Seagull
Seagull taking in the view from the top of George IV's head! Rather flattering statue of George IV erected by public subscription in 1828 and located by his palace, Brighton Pavilion or the Royal Pavilion with its Indo-Islamic style exterior.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
365
iPhone XR
28th July 2021 11:28am
Tags
#brighton
,
#royalpavilion
,
#brightonpavilion
,
#georgeiv
