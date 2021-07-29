Previous
Cheeky Seagull by joyates
Cheeky Seagull

Seagull taking in the view from the top of George IV’s head! Rather flattering statue of George IV erected by public subscription in 1828 and located by his palace, Brighton Pavilion or the Royal Pavilion with its Indo-Islamic style exterior.
Jo Yates

@joyates
