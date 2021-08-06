Urban Open Spaces

The lungs of every city, public parks in Brighton are fantastic, inclusive spaces with something to be enjoyed by everyone and great for people watching. This statue is one of two at the entrance of what was once an enclosed, formal space that remains green throughout the year due to a non drinkable, underground water source known as the Wellesbourne. Preston Park is the largest park in Brighton at 63 acres and includes two cafes, gong baths and sound healing, a velodrome, tennis courts, a wild area, open air gym and many other facilities and hosts many open air events including the annual Pride celebration. It is a fantastic example of a park that has adjusted to cater for an ever changing cultural environment.