Fields of Gold by joyates
Fields of Gold

Beautiful, sunny walk today from Alfriston to the Long Man of Wilmington today. Such amazing countryside views whilst walking through ripe fields of corn.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Jo Yates

