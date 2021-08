The Star, Alfriston

Enjoyed a lovely cold glass of rose in the sunny courtyard at The Star Inn at Alfriston. Located in the centre of this beautiful village, this charming 15th century inn has recently been sympathetically refurbished by Alex and Olga Polizzi - the project was documented in a three part series ‘Alex Polizzi: My Hotel Nightmare’. We even got a glimpse of Olga who was very actively engaged in ensuring that her guests had the best hotel experience.