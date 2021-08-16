Mystery

One of the greatest Sussex mysteries, the Long Man of Wilmington, Green Man or Wilmington Giant makes an imposing landmark on the steep slopes of Windover Hill near Wilmington in East Sussex, close to the town of Eastbourne. Standing 70 metres high, the Long Man is meant to be viewed from below as from this position he has the appearance of being in proportion. Originally thought to date back to the Iron Age or Neolithic period, it is now believed that the figure was cut in the 16th or 17th century AD but it is unclear what his purpose, if any, is. To me he looks like a depiction of a traveller or protector looking over the fields of crops and livestock.