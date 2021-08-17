Climping

Located halfway between Littlehampton and Bognor in West Sussex, Climping (Atherington) is a hidden gem not generally well known to tourists and which has been designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest. This is one of my favourite weekend walks at low tide walking along the soft, sandy shoreline with Olli (the cavalier) all the way from the West Beach at Littlehampton to Bognor Regis. In February last year Storm Ciara destroyed the essential sea defences and the surrounding area was flooded so currently work is underway to restore them.