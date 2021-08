Reflections

Brighton’s controversial i360 - a 162m high vertical tower and aerodynamic observation pod which holds 200 people providing 360 degree views of the city. Often referred to as ‘the doughnut’ it is an exceptional feat of engineering but is it a ‘beauty’ or a ‘beast’? It certainly is an imposing landmark as it can be viewed from all around the city. I really like the way that the pod reflects its surroundings but doubt that Brighton and Hove City Council will ever recover the £41m debt.