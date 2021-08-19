Previous
Fresh from the Sea by joyates
55 / 365

Fresh from the Sea

Bought some fresh fish from this seafront shack at Goring on my two hour dog walk from West Worthing to Ferring in West Sussex today.
19th August 2021

Jo Yates

@joyates
