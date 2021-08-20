Elevating the Ordinary

Created by The Postman collective, these images adorn some rather ugly BBQ bins along the promenade at Brighton and Hove and they always make me smile even on a soggy, drizzly day like yesterday. The Postman collective was born in 2018 when two creative people met and discovered that they have a shared love for street art. They also share a passion for photography and iconic imagery and their love of pop culture and music manifests itself through their imagery. To see more of their images go to www.the postman.com. My favourite image is of the legendary Robert Redford but I couldn’t find it yesterday! When I do I’ll post it here…….