Sea Kale - Crambe Maritima

Lovely to see these hardy coastal plants growing prolifically on the beaches between West Worthing and Ferring - a fantastic walk for clearing your head especially on a windy day. Sea Kale is an edible plant with shoots that can be eaten raw or cooked rather like asparagus and the leaves can be prepared and cooked like spinach although beware of the older leaves as these can be tough and bitter. Even the roots and flowers are edible - will have to experiment.