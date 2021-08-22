Idyllic

Village pond and windmill at Rottingdean, East Sussex. A short bus ride away from the city of Brighton, this lovely village combines the serenity of the countryside with the wild beauty of the coast and was once home to the painter Sir Edward Burne-Jones and his nephew, Rudyard Kipling. We walked the lovely undercliff pass from Brighton marina to Rottingdean and took the bus back. An interesting fact - the board game, Cluedo, had its origins in Rottingdean. Travelling entertainers, Anthony and Elva Pratt, used to host murder/mystery games at the Tudor Close Hotel in Rottingdean played out by actors and guests. They took their idea to Waddingtons who marketed the game as ‘Cluedo’.