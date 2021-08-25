Previous
Sparkling by joyates
61 / 365

Sparkling

Couldn’t resist this pretty view of the sea sparkling beneath the late summer sunshine with the offshore wind farm just visible in the distance at Brighton, East Sussex - mesmeric!
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Jo Yates

@joyates
I’m currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
