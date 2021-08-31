Sign up
67 / 365
Seasonal Seed Heads
Something to look forward to as summer draws to a close is the spectacular display of seed heads and autumnal colours in the countryside, parks and gardens. These beauties were spotted on our Henfield Circular Nature Walk along the river Adur.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
Jo Yates
@joyates
I'm currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
Tags
#autumn
,
#augustbankholiday
