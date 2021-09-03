Previous
Next
Beach Sculpture by joyates
70 / 365

Beach Sculpture

Another beautiful design found on Ferring beach, West Sussex. More subtle in design than the ‘Eye’ posted in July but nonetheless as eye catching. Have used this as the inspiration for the next page in my sketchbook.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Jo Yates

@joyates
I’m currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sh
I looked back to your earlier pic but prefer this one, both your perspective and the sculpture.
September 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise