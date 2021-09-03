Sign up
70 / 365
Beach Sculpture
Another beautiful design found on Ferring beach, West Sussex. More subtle in design than the ‘Eye’ posted in July but nonetheless as eye catching. Have used this as the inspiration for the next page in my sketchbook.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Jo Yates
@joyates
I'm currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me.
Tags
#inspiration
#beachsculpture
#ferringbeach
I looked back to your earlier pic but prefer this one, both your perspective and the sculpture.
September 3rd, 2021
