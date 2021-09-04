Previous
Seashore by joyates
71 / 365

Seashore

Next two pages in my sketchbook completed. Inspired by my lovely summer walks on our local beaches. Looking forward to reading my new book - Expressive Sketchbooks by Helen Wells.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Jo Yates

@joyates
I’m currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
