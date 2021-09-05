Previous
Shimmings Valley, Petworth by joyates
Shimmings Valley, Petworth

One of my favourite circular walks with this stunning view of the Shimmings Valley at the start setting out from the historic town of Petworth, West Sussex. This beautiful walk takes in amazing views, fantastic properties, wildlife, horses and cattle, woodland terrain, rivers and tranquil ponds and a stop off at the very welcoming Black Horse in Byworth for refreshments…..a perfect way to spend a warm, autumnal afternoon and, if we had remembered to take a container, plenty of blackberries to forage for a crumble.
5th September 2021

Jo Yates

