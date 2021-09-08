Previous
Next
Dappled by joyates
75 / 365

Dappled

Enjoying the beautiful weather in the shade of the trees.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Jo Yates

@joyates
I’m currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
The sun must be fairly low to capture all these sharp shadows! Your clock says, 1.06pm so that's not late!
September 8th, 2021  
Sh
And I enjoyed seeing it in your pic.
September 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise