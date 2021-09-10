Previous
Cycle of Life by joyates
77 / 365

Cycle of Life

Beautiful even as the flower fades…….
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Jo Yates

I’m currently taking some time out from work to decide where my next adventure will take me. Conscious of how fast time flies and how...
