Arundel Castle

Set high on a hill in the centre of the town, this imposing structure has magnificent views over the River Arun and the South Downs. Built in the 11th century by Roger de Montgomery, Earl of Arundel, this medieval castle has been remodelled and refurbished over its 1,000 year history evolving from its original motte and bailey construction to its current grandeur. I love to walk along the south bank of the river, following the path over the railway track and through the tiny hamlet of Warningcamp and back to the town along the bank of the river once more…..and, if you are lucky to be here at sunset on a clear day, fantastic scenery with the castle in silhouette against the magnificent colours caste by the sun setting.
14th September 2021

